India, US discuss Afghanistan peace process, Indo-Pacific region security in telephonic conversation

A senior US official has said that India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his American counterpart Mike Pompeo had a telephonic conversation over a wide range of topics which include efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Indo-Pacific region, and issues related to bilateral and multilateral cooperation on international concern.

Both the dignitaries looked forward to maintaining the strong India-US relationship to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific, Cale Brown, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the State Department said on Thursday.

"Both leaders agreed to continue close cooperation on a full range of regional and international issues and look forward to Quadrilateral consultations and the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue later this year," Brown said, as he read out the telephonic conversation.

Jaishankar and Pompeo discussed support towards the peace process in Afghanistan, adn the recent destablising events that occured there.

Moreover, they talked aboutcooperation in the resource-rich Indo-Pacific region in back of China trying to strenghten their influence there through military maneuvering in the region.

The United States has been pushing forward for a broader role by India in the strategically important Indo-Pacific region.

"We remain united to advance peace in Afghanistan, and to a secure and sovereign Indo-Pacific in which all countries can prosper.” Pompeo tweeted.

Both the leaders also talked about the COVID-19 pandemic that took7 lakh lives, and infected 19 million people.