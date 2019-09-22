India, US committed to eradicate Islamic terrorism: Trump at 'Howdy, Modi!' event

India and the US are committed to eradicate Islamic terrorism and to protect innocent civilians, said US President Donald Trump on Sunday while sharing the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Howdy, Modi! event here.

Addressing a crowd of more than 50,000 spectators at the NRG Stadium, Trump said, "India and the US are committed to protect innocent civilians from radical Islamic terrorism."

"To keep our communities safe, we must protect our borders Border security vital to USA," he added.

Trump received a standing ovation from the Indian-American community over his remark.

The US President's comment holds importance as India last month reorganised Jammu and Kashmir to safeguard the region from the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Trump also exuded confidence in the Prime Minister and said that Modi is doing a great job with the people of India.

"I am so thrilled to be here with one of America's greatest friend PM Modi of India. PM Modi is doing a great job with the people of India," he said.

Upon his arrival, Trump was welcomed by Modi who hailed the US President for his sense of leadership.

Modi, in his style, vouched for Trump ahead of 2020 presidential polls, saying "ab ki baar Trump sarkar" - modifying the 'Ab ki Baar Modi sarkar' slogan coined for the 2014BJP election campaign.

