HomeIndia

INDIA

India-US boost ties: Jaishankar, Rubio discuss critical minerals, trade, and Quad cooperation

According to a readout from the US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, EAM Jaishankar and Secretary Rubio discussed formalising cooperation on critical minerals exploration, mining, and processing.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 04, 2026, 08:05 AM IST

India-US boost ties: Jaishankar, Rubio discuss critical minerals, trade, and Quad cooperation
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio committed to expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) during their meeting ahead of the Critical Minerals Ministerial, amid the India-US trade deal.  The Quad comprises the United States, Australia, Japan, and India as partner countries.

What did Jaishankar and Rubio discuss?

According to a readout from the US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, EAM Jaishankar and Secretary Rubio discussed formalising cooperation on critical minerals exploration, mining, and processing. They also emphasised the importance of the two democracies working together to unlock new economic opportunities and advance shared energy security goals. Both leaders also called for a "prosperous Indo-Pacific region", crucial for promoting shared interests. 

Following his meeting, EAM Jaishankar, in a post on X, said that he was "delighted" to meet with Rubio, stating that both sides held conversations that covered the India-US "bilateral cooperation agenda, regional and global issues."Delighted to meet US Secretary Rubio this afternoon. A wide-ranging conversation covered our bilateral cooperation agenda and regional and global issues. Facets of India-US Strategic Partnership discussed included trade, energy, nuclear, defence, critical minerals, and technology. Agreed on early meetings of various mechanisms to advance our shared interests," EAM said in his post.

Secretary Rubio also shared on X, stating, "Met with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar to discuss our bilateral cooperation on critical minerals exploration and work together to unlock new economic opportunities between our two countries. We also commended the trade deal between the United States and India."

Jaishankar and Rubio meet during the Critical Minerals Ministerial

EAM Jaishankar met with Rubio as part of an ongoing three-day visit to the United States, during which he is participating in the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial on February 4. The United States is set to host the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial in Washington DC, bringing together delegations from over 50 countries to advance collaboration on securing and diversifying global critical mineral supply chains, according to a prior notice issued by the Office of the Spokesperson of the US State Department. 

With inputs from ANI)

