FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 4: Rani Mukerji film sees massive 70% fall on first Monday, earns less than Rs 3 crore

India-US trade deal finalised, reciprocal tariffs to be cut down: Donald Trump

Border 2 box office collection day 11: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty film drops to single digits

GG vs DC: Sophie Devine just two wickets away from achieving major WPL record

Ali Fazal shares BTS video from Mirzapur The Film sets after film wraps up shooting: 'Journey of some love and some hate'

SASCI funding for 3 UTs nearly doubled, Delhi will try to achieve maximum benefit from this: CM Rekha Gupta

Usman for Usman! Khawaja defends Pakistani bowler Usman Tariq over 'chucking' controversy

'Didn't need to overreact': Shashi Tharoor slams govt over Rahul Gandhi LS speech row

Union Budget 2026: Govt's big bet on Content Creator Labs, stakeholders warn against 'influencer factory' risk

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar drop major cryptic hint about teaser release date and time

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mardaani 3 box office collection day 4: Rani Mukerji film sees massive 70% fall on first Monday, earns less than Rs 3 crore

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 4: Rani Mukerji film sees massive 70% fall

Border 2 box office collection day 11: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty film drops to single digits

Border 2 box office day 11: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film drops to single digits

GG vs DC: Sophie Devine just two wickets away from achieving major WPL record

GG vs DC: Sophie Devine just two wickets away from achieving major WPL record

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait, Rana Daggubati as Major Iqbal: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar with South stars

AI reimagines Dhurandhar with South stars Prabhas, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati

Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches in ICC events

Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches

Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I World Cup 2026: A look at major past controversies between arch-rivals

Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I WC 2026: A look at major past controversies

HomeIndia

INDIA

India-US trade deal finalised, reciprocal tariffs to be cut down: Donald Trump

In a post on Truth Social, a social media platform that he owns, Trump said the US will reduce reciprocal tariffs on India from 25 percent to 18 percent. Earlier, Sergio Gor, the newly-appointed US Ambassador to India, said that Trump had spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 02, 2026, 11:36 PM IST

India-US trade deal finalised, reciprocal tariffs to be cut down: Donald Trump
PM Modi with Donald Trump.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India and the United States have agreed to a trade deal after holding negotiations for several months, according to an announcement made by US President Donald Trump. In a post on Truth Social, a social media platform that he owns, Trump said the US will reduce reciprocal tariffs on India from 25 percent to 18 percent. Earlier, Sergio Gor, the newly-appointed US Ambassador to India, said on social media that Trump had spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

In his post, Trump said: "We agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%." The 78-year-old US leader added that India "will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO." He declared that the US' "amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward."

In the post, Trump also claimed that India had agreed to stop buying oil from Russia -- a key sticking point in trade talks between Washington and New Delhi. The American president added that India will "buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week!" The long-awaited announcement comes hot on the heels of a historic trade pact signed between India and the European Union (EU), which has been described as the "mother of all deals."

The India-US trade deal announcement comes a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2026-2027, part of which is focused on tackling the hurdles posed by Trump's 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods. Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had left for the US to attend a key meeting on critical minerals. Late last year, the US had imposed a massive 50 percent tariffs on India, with Trump miffed with New Delhi's continued purchase of oil from Russia amid the country's yearslong war with Ukraine.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mardaani 3 box office collection day 4: Rani Mukerji film sees massive 70% fall on first Monday, earns less than Rs 3 crore
Mardaani 3 box office collection day 4: Rani Mukerji film sees massive 70% fall
India-US trade deal finalised, reciprocal tariffs to be cut down: Donald Trump
India-US trade deal finalised, tariffs to be cut down: Donald Trump
Border 2 box office collection day 11: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty film drops to single digits
Border 2 box office day 11: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film drops to single digits
GG vs DC: Sophie Devine just two wickets away from achieving major WPL record
GG vs DC: Sophie Devine just two wickets away from achieving major WPL record
Ali Fazal shares BTS video from Mirzapur The Film sets after film wraps up shooting: 'Journey of some love and some hate'
Ali Fazal shares BTS video from Mirzapur The Film sets after film wraps up shoot
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait, Rana Daggubati as Major Iqbal: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar with South stars
AI reimagines Dhurandhar with South stars Prabhas, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati
Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches in ICC events
Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches
Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I World Cup 2026: A look at major past controversies between arch-rivals
Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I WC 2026: A look at major past controversies
From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight against Pakistan Army
From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight
Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan's dapper Mugler, to awful Lola Young's Vivienne Westwood; best and worst dressed celebs
Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan's dapper Mugler, to awful Lola Young's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement