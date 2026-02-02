India-US trade deal finalised, reciprocal tariffs to be cut down: Donald Trump

In a post on Truth Social, a social media platform that he owns, Trump said the US will reduce reciprocal tariffs on India from 25 percent to 18 percent. Earlier, Sergio Gor, the newly-appointed US Ambassador to India, said that Trump had spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

India and the United States have agreed to a trade deal after holding negotiations for several months, according to an announcement made by US President Donald Trump. In a post on Truth Social, a social media platform that he owns, Trump said the US will reduce reciprocal tariffs on India from 25 percent to 18 percent. Earlier, Sergio Gor, the newly-appointed US Ambassador to India, said on social media that Trump had spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

In his post, Trump said: "We agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%." The 78-year-old US leader added that India "will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO." He declared that the US' "amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward."

In the post, Trump also claimed that India had agreed to stop buying oil from Russia -- a key sticking point in trade talks between Washington and New Delhi. The American president added that India will "buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week!" The long-awaited announcement comes hot on the heels of a historic trade pact signed between India and the European Union (EU), which has been described as the "mother of all deals."

The India-US trade deal announcement comes a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2026-2027, part of which is focused on tackling the hurdles posed by Trump's 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods. Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had left for the US to attend a key meeting on critical minerals. Late last year, the US had imposed a massive 50 percent tariffs on India, with Trump miffed with New Delhi's continued purchase of oil from Russia amid the country's yearslong war with Ukraine.