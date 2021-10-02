India, UK in talks for early resolution on COVID travel rules row

India and UK are holding talks for an early resolution on covid travel guidelines row. New Delhi in a tit for tat move has mandated a 10-day mandatory quarantine at home or in the destination address for UK nationals arriving in the country from October 4. This is irrespective of vaccination status. New Delhi's decision is seen as a political-strategic decision and comes in the backdrop of the UK's travel guidelines announced last month which were seen as discriminatory.

British High Commission spokesperson said, "We are continuing to engage with the Government of India on technical cooperation to expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India."

The new rules for UK nationals also include -- Pre-departure Covid-19 RT-PRC test within 72 hours before travel, Covid-19 RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport and Covid-19 RT-PCR test on Day 8 after arrival. The UK rules were the same with the biggest issue being London not recognizing India's covid vaccine certificates, irking New Delhi. Interestingly India's new rules for the UK also come into effect on October 4

The British High Commission spokesperson pointed that, "Over 62,500 student visas have been issued in the year ending June 2021, which is an increase of almost 30% as compared to the previous year. We want to make the process of travelling as easy as possible.” But UK's travel's rules has already made a political dent in the New Delhi-London ties, seen growing fast with both PM Modi and UK PM Boris Johnson engaging many times.