India, UAE set to sign trade, investment pact tomorrow

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are all set to sign a trade and investment agreement on Friday (February 18) during a virtual summit attended by the countries' two leaders, Emirati media reported.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE de facto ruler Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will witness the signing of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The agreement will "usher in a new era of economic cooperation and unlock greater avenues for trade and investment," UAE state news agency WAM reported late on Wednesday.

Notably, the draft for the FTA or the comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) was agreed in December while the negotiations started in October. Last week in response to a question, India's trade minister Piyush Goyal said, "with UAE we are at an advance stage and we hope to make some announcements very quickly on the UAE Free trade Agreement."

UAE has stood as India's 3rd largest trade partner for the last 8 years. Bilateral trade in 1985 was $180 million (non-oil), while in Financial Year 2020-2021 the amount reached to above $43 billion. Total foreign trade between the 2 countries is about $60 billion.

Calling the relationship "dynamic", UAE's envoy to Delhi UAE ambassador Ahmed AlBanna had earlier this month said, "We treasure our partnership with India" and signing of the CEPA "would unleash a golden era in the bilateral partnership and increase trade, investment, and technological partnership" creating "employment ​opportunities in various sectors." He highlighted that announcements have been made by UAE companies who are "investing in J&K, Punjab and many states.."