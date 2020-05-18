India took necessary steps in time, has done well in dealing with COVID-19: Harsh Vardhan at World Health Assembly

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday India took all the necessary steps well in time to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and the country has done well in dealing with the disease till now.

Addressing the 73rd World Health Assembly via video conferencing, Harsh Vardhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally monitored the situation and ensured a preemptive, proactive and graded response, leaving no stones unturned to contain the deadly virus from spreading.

"India took all necessary steps well in time, including surveillance at points of entry, evacuation of nationals stranded overseas, massive community surveillance through robust disease surveillance network, strengthening of health infrastructure, capacity building of over two million frontline human resources, risk communication and community involvement," he said.

"I think we did our best and we did well. We are learning and we are confident of doing better in the months to come," he added.

At the end of his address, the minister stood up to hail the efforts of the COVID-19 warriors around the globe.

Earlier on Monday, India joined nearly 120 countries at the crucial conference of the World Health Organisation in pushing for an impartial and comprehensive evaluation of the global response into the coronavirus crisis as well as to examine the origin of the deadly infection.

The two-day 73rd session of the World Health Assembly (WHA) of the WHO began in Geneva on Monday.

The WHA comes amid growing calls including by US President Donald Trump to investigate how the virus originated in China's Wuhan city and subsequent action by Beijing.

Addressing the virtual gathering, Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country will provide USD 2 billion over two years to fight the coronavirus pandemic

Xi said China had provided all relevant outbreak data to WHO and other countries, including the virus' genetic sequence, "in a most timely fashion."