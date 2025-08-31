Add DNA as a Preferred Source
India to US postal services suspended: Not even personal letters, low-value gifts to be sent to US; here's why

The competent authority has decided to completely suspend all categories of mail to the USA, including letters/documents and gifts valued up to $100, here's know why Indians no longer can sent letters, gifts and other items to the US?

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 02:01 PM IST

India to US postal services suspended: Not even personal letters, low-value gifts to be sent to US; here's why
Amid severed India-US ties, the Department of Posts (DoP) has suspended all types of postal articles, including letters, documents, and gifts, valued up to $100, to the United States.The moves comes after its earlier notification, in which the department had decided to temporarily suspend booking of all types of postal articles, except letters, documents and gift items up to $100 in value. In the latest update, not even personal letters or any low-value gifts can be sent to the U.S. until further notice.

Why did India to US postal services suspend?

The Department of Posts(DoP) cited transport issues and unclear regulations as factors responsible for temporary suspension of mail services to the US. “In view of the inability of carriers to transport US-bound mail and undefined regulatory mechanisms, the competent authority has decided to completely suspend all categories of mail to the USA, including letters/documents and gifts valued up to $100,” the Department has said, as per IANS.

The Department of Posts has taken note of the Executive Order issued by the US administration on July 30, 2025, under which the “duty-free de minimis exemption for goods valued up to USD 800 were to be withdrawn with effect from August 29, 2025.

Consequently, all international postal items destined for the US, regardless of their value, shall be subject to customs duties as per the country-specific International Emergency Economic Power Act (IEEPA) tariff framework.

Here’s what caused disruption?

Apparel, small-size carpets, gem and jewellery, wellness products, handicrafts, electronics, and footwear are some of the main products that are exported from India through the e-commerce platforms or shipped directly to consumers. 

Ajay Sahai, Director General of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, said that the disruption could be for about a month. "At present, the e-commerce players are reviewing the costing and studying the extent of additional cost that the US consumers can bear”, he said.

As per the US Executive Order, transport carriers delivering shipments through the international postal network, or other “qualified parties” approved by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), are required to collect and remit duties on postal shipments.

While CBP issued certain guidelines on August 15, 2025, several critical processes relating to the designation of “qualified parties” and mechanisms for duty collection and remittance remain undefined.

Consequently, US-bound air carriers expressed their inability to accept postal consignments after August 25, 2025, citing lack of operational and technical readiness.

(With inputs from IANS)

