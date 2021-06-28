India to share CoWIN technology with 50 countries free of cost

As many as 50 countries from Central Asia, Latin America and Africa will get India's CoWIN technology, a platform to manage coronavirus vaccinations, 'free of cost', CEO of National Health Authority Dr R.S. Sharma said.

Addressing the 2nd Public Health Summit 2021 organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Sharma said that the CoWIN portal for vaccination is unique in the world in terms of portability, scalability and inclusivity and it is a citizen-centric platform and that 300 million-plus registrations and vaccinations with granular details of each individual are available on the portal with a very simple process of registration.

"More than 50 countries from Latin America, Africa and Asia have shown interest in our vaccination system and we will share the technology with them free of cost," Sharma informed.

The popularity of #COWIN is soaring new heights. With countries across the world interested in attaining our technology, it is our endeavour to strengthen humankind by offering that platform for free, world over. Tune in at #CoWINGlobalConclave on July 5 at 03:00 PM. https://t.co/e43jSUDwuN — National Health Authority (NHA) (@AyushmanNHA) June 28, 2021

In his address, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, Delhi called for a robust health care system in India with about 2.5 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as health budget. He also underlined the need for close collaboration between the Centre and the states on health issues despite health being a state subject.

Guleria further called for equitable access to healthcare in rural and remote areas, stressing "there is need for augmentation of specialised manpower and up-gradation of health infra in the country".

Speaking on the event, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that Covid has strengthened Public-Private Partnership model in India's healthcare system with a win-win situation for both.

He said that this partnership between Industry and Public Health Experts can work on different models such as health care and diagnostics delivery, vaccine development, Research and Development, telemedicine facilities for rural areas and digital delivery of medicines.

The minister said that this partnership could be a game changer and will truly transform the health sector in India.

