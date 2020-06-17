India to send Tri-Service contingent to Moscow for World War II Victory Day parade

India will send a 75-member Tri-Service contingent to participate in the military parade in Moscow to be held on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War.

The military parade in Moscow will honour the heroism and sacrifices made by the Russian and other friendly people, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written to Russian President Vladimir Putin a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Victory Day - May 9, 2020. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also sent a congratulatory message to his counterpart Sergei Shoigu on the occasion.

Russian Defence Minister invited an Indian contingent to take part in the Victory Day Parade scheduled to be held on June 24, 2020 in Moscow.

Singh has agreed to send a 75-member Tri-Service contingent to participate in the parade, where contingents of other countries are also expected to participate.

"The participation in the parade will be a mark of tribute and solidarity with the people of Russia at a time when they remember their heroes of the Great Patriotic War," the ministry said.