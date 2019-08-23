India to receive first Rafale aircraft next month: PM Modi

Headlines

Nushrratt Bharuccha reacts on being replaced with Ananya Panday in Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2: 'It hurts'

World’s highest paid sportsperson earns Rs 20 lakh per hour, salary 10 times of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli; net worth is…

Ahead of Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana shares laughter with Bollywood's OG Dream Girl Hema Malini

Hukus Bukus: Arun Govil film 'rooted in Kashmiri Pandit experience', draws parallels to Ayodhya, Gyanvapi controversies

New Zealand to tour Bangladesh in ODI series ahead of World Cup 2023, check match dates

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nushrratt Bharuccha reacts on being replaced with Ananya Panday in Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2: 'It hurts'

World’s highest paid sportsperson earns Rs 20 lakh per hour, salary 10 times of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli; net worth is…

Ahead of Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana shares laughter with Bollywood's OG Dream Girl Hema Malini

Weight loss tips: 7 dry fruits to reduce belly fat

Diabetes tips: 8 Ayurvedic herbs to control blood sugar

5 drinks to prevent fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Nushrratt Bharuccha reacts on being replaced with Ananya Panday in Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2: 'It hurts'

Ahead of Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana shares laughter with Bollywood's OG Dream Girl Hema Malini

Hukus Bukus: Arun Govil film 'rooted in Kashmiri Pandit experience', draws parallels to Ayodhya, Gyanvapi controversies

HomeIndia

India

India to receive first Rafale aircraft next month: PM Modi

The remarks by the French President came after his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chantilly, a historical town located about 50 kilometres north of Paris

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 23, 2019, 03:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The first Rafale aircraft will be handed over to India next month, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.

"We are happy that the first of the 36 Rafale fighter aircraft will be handed over to India next month," said Modi, during a joint interaction after his bilateral meeting with the French President Emmanuel Macron. In September 2016, India had signed a deal with the French government and Dassault Aviation to acquire 36 Rafale fighter jets for over Euro 7.8 billion to arrest the fall of combat squadrons and meet urgent requirements on the eastern and western fronts. The aircraft will start arriving in India from May next year.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa are scheduled to fly to Paris to receive the first Rafale fighter jet manufactured by French firm Dassault Aviation. Macron said that it is a "big thing" for France that first aircraft will be given to India next month. "The first aircraft will be getting (handed over) to India next month. It is a big thing for us," said Macron.

The officials in India have said the Rafale is far more advanced than the ones operating with the French Air Force and that is why the plane would continue to be used for training Indian pilots till May next year.
The Indian planes have been equipped with a lot of India specific enhancements, which have been fitted at a cost of around one billion euros. Though small batches of Indian pilots have already trained on the French Air Force planes, the Indian Air Force would train 24 pilots in three different batches till next year May for flying the Indian Rafales.

The Indian Air Force will deploy one each squadron of the Rafale combat aircraft at its airbases in Ambala in Haryana and Hashimara in Bengal.
Defence industrial cooperation is one of the mainstays of the strategic partnership between India and France, said a statement issued after the joint interaction. The two sides expressed satisfaction over the progress made in the implementation of agreements signed, particularly the delivery of the first Rafale combat aircraft from this year.

"They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in defence industry field and extended their support to existing and upcoming partnerships between the defence companies of the two countries in the spirit of "Make in India" and for the mutual benefit of both countries," the statement said.

"Both sides noted with satisfaction that Indian MSMEs are increasingly becoming part of global supply chains of French Defence and Aerospace OEMs and reaffirmed to give further impetus to this trend. They welcomed the ongoing collaboration between aerospace and defence industrial associations of both countries, SIDM for India and GIFAS for France," it added.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Watch: Man performs stunt on car’s roof in Noida Sector 18, Rs 26,000 challan issued, video goes viral

Game of Thrones actor Darren Kent dies at 36

Mild earthquake hits Noida's Gautam Buddha Nagar

BJP to hold Central Election Committee meeting tomorrow to review preparations for polls, PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend

Burger King employee's 27-year perfect attendance rewarded with staggering Rs 3.5 crore, details here

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE