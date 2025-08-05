Twitter
India to place BIG order for powerful missile used during Op Sindoor against Pakistan, it is...

Soon after they caused significant damage to Pakistani military infrastructure during Operation Sindoor, Indian forces placed mega orders for the Indo-Russian joint venture BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the performance of the indigenous weapon

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 06:14 PM IST

India to place BIG order for powerful missile used during Op Sindoor against Pakistan, it is...
Soon after they caused significant damage to Pakistani military infrastructure during Operation Sindoor, Indian forces have placed mega orders for the Indo-Russian joint venture BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. Top defence sources told ANI that a high-level defence ministry meeting is expected to give clearance to the procurement of a large number of BrahMos missiles for the Indian Navy warships, along with ground and air-launched versions of these weapons for the Indian Air Force soon.

BrahMos to be used both for IAF, Navy

The missiles were used in a big way to hit Pakistani air bases and Army cantonments all along its length and breadth during the four-day conflict. The Navy would be using the missiles for equipping its Veer-class warships while the Indian Air Force would be using them to equip its Russian-origin Su-30 MKI fighter jet fleet, the sources said.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the performance of the indigenous weapon systems in the conflict, saying, “During Operation Sindoor, the world saw the capabilities of our indigenous weapons. Our Air Defence Systems, missiles, and drones have proved the strength of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', especially the Brahmos missiles.”

First choice for Operation Sindoor

In the first phase of the conflict, when India launched attacks on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, including the terror headquarters of Jaish e Mohammed and Lashkar e Toiba in Pakistani Punjab province, the BrahMos missile was the main weapon of choice for the Indian Air Force, which hit targets with great precision.The BrahMos caused further damage to Pakistani air bases, and hence the Pakistan Army tried to retaliate, protecting the terrorists and their infrastructure.  

Three months back, on May 11, 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile production facility at the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor in Lucknow.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

