India to participate in China-led video conference on coronavirus crisis

India will be participating in China-led video conference on tackling corona crisis later. New Delhi will be represented at the joint secretary-level from the health ministry.

Chinese envoy to India, Sun Weidong, in a tweet said, "China will hold a video conference with more than 10 countries in the Eurasian and South Asia on prevention & control of Covid-19 today. China will support & assist its friendly neighbours in the spirit of solidarity amid adversity."

All of the South Asian countries including Pakistan and Bhutan will be present in the video conference.

Prime minister Narendra Modi was the first world leader to suggest the idea of video conference and last Friday tweeted about the proposal of a SAARC video conference. The SAARC video conference happened on Sunday with New Delhi announcing an emergency COVID fund and its rapid response teams for any South Asian country which might be keen to use them.

Next week, G20 video conference will take place, an idea which has been talked about and Modi raising it before G20 Chair Saudi Arabia and Australian PM Scott Morrison.