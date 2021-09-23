India to likely begin export of Sputnik Light COVID-19 shot this month: Sources

According to sources, India is likely to allow the export of domestically produced Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine this month as the shot has yet to be approved in India.

As per the local media, the Indian drugmaker Hetero has already manufactured 2 million doses of the single-shot vaccine, for whose approval the country's drug regulator has sought a separate immune-bridging clinical trial. "Sputnik Light exports are expected to begin from this month. Light is not an approved vaccine in India and stocks are available. There's pressure on the government to export," said one of the sources.

As far as the manufacturers, Hetero and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories are concerned, they have declined to make any comments about the matter.

Light is the first of two different components of the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine that has been authorised for emergency use in India and elsewhere. Light has also been approved in many countries but Indian experts want to know if the single-dose vaccine would work well on Indians.

The South Asian country has administered 907,766 Sputnik V doses so far, out of 839.1 million shots given in total. India will resume exports of approved COVID-19 vaccines, Covishield - mainly a licensed version of the AstraZeneca shot, in the October quarter after shipments were banned in April when infections surged in the country.