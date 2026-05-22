India to host Quad meet on May 26: Check key agenda likely to dominate this year?

India is all set to host a crucial Quad meeting in New Delhi on May 26, with top diplomats from Australia, Japan, and the United States expected to feature. India's External Minister S Jaishankar will host the talks. Check out the possible agendas of this highly anticipated meeting.

Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on May 26 (AI-Generated)

India will host the highly anticipated Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 26, bringing top diplomats from Australia, Japan, and the United States amid the rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that the crucial meeting will be attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. India's External Minister S Jaishankar will lead the talks.

''In keeping with the Quad vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, the ministers will build on discussions held in Washington DC on July 1, 2025. They will exchange views on advancing Quad cooperation across priority areas, review progress on ongoing Quad initiatives, and reflect on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and other international issues of mutual concern,” the MEA said.

''During their visit to New Delhi, the Foreign Ministers of Australia and Japan, and the United States Secretary of State are also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the External Affairs Minister and call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' the MEA added.

Key agendas likely to be discussed in Quad meeting in Delhi:

Indo-Pacific security - The main reason behind the formation of this group is to ensure maritime security and regional stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Supply of semiconductors and critical minerals - The Quad nations are likely to explore options to reduce dependency on a single country for sectors like semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and critical minerals.

Trade - Bilateral and multilateral partnerships, investments, and trade cooperation are also expected to be on the agenda during the meeting.

Middle East crisis - One of the major agendas of this meeting is expected to be the ongoing tensions in the Middle East and the energy crisis, which has affected almost all the major economies of the world.

Future Quad meet - The upcoming meet in New Delhi will also lay the groundwork for the next Quad leaders' Summit and strategic coordination among member nations.