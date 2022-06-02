India to host foreign ministers of 10 ASEAN countries from June 15 to 17

(Image Source: IANS)

India will hold a meeting with ASEAN countries to engage China in the Indo-Pacific region. This meeting will be held from June 15 to June 17. Foreign ministers of all the member countries will participate in it. Let us tell you that for the first time India will host foreign ministers of 10 ASEAN countries.

The meeting is likely to discuss the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). 7 ASEAN countries have joined IPEF. India, Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, United States and Vietnam issued a statement on IPEF in Tokyo last week.

They talked about committing to a free, open, fair, inclusive, interconnected, resilient, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region that has the potential to achieve sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

What is ASEAN

ASEAN is an association of Southeast Asian nations. Its purpose is to promote economic development and prosperity among themselves. Also to maintain peace and stability in the region. Its 11 member countries are Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Timor-Leste, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

During the Quad conference held in Japan recently, after the agreement on IPEF, China seems to be surrounded on the diplomatic front. That is why it is being said that China is busy trying to woo the new governments of the three major countries towards their side.

It is being said that China wants to improve its relations with the new governments in Australia, South Korea and the Philippines. In this regard, the Foreign Minister of China had gone on a tour of the countries of these Indo-Pacific region recently.