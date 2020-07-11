India to highlight localisation of Sustainable Development Goals at UN virtual meet on Monday

India will be highlighting how it has been localising SDGs or Sustainable development goals in the upcoming Voluntary National Review (VNRs) at the United Nations. NITI Aayog's vice-chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar will be representing India via virtual means on Monday (July 13) at around 8.45 pm IST.

Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs) are presented at the high-level political forum (HLPF), held under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) every year in July.

During the address, India will showcase the shift to a “whole-of-society” approach by engaging sub-national and local governments, civil society organizations, local communities, people in vulnerable situations and the private sector.

The main message to be read out, "Based on the evidence from the SDG India Index, which measures progress at the subnational level, the country has developed a robust SDG localization model centered on adoption, implementation and monitoring at the State and district levels."

It will also highlight India’s "commitment" to the SDGs which is "reflected in its convergence with the national development agenda as reflected in the motto of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas (Collective Efforts for Inclusive Growth)."

5 key areas which India will be focusing on at the world body will be--Sashakt Bharat - Sabal Bharat (Empowered and Resilient India), Swachh Bharat - Swasth Bharat (Clean and Healthy India), Samagra Bharat - Saksham Bharat (Inclusive and Entrepreneurial India), Satat Bharat – Sanatan Bharat (Sustainable India) and Sampanna Bharat- Samriddh Bharat (Prosperous and Vibrant India)

This is the second VNR of India, the last being in 2017, and is part of follow-up and review to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development with the Member States of UN conducting regular reviews of progress made towards its achievement.

47 countries including India will be presenting their Voluntary National Reviews.

Sustainable Development Goals 2030 is a group of 17 goals set by United Nations General Assembly in 2015 and the aim is to achieve them by 2030 and include goals like achieving no poverty, zero hunger, quality education, etc.

In the spirit of South-South Cooperation, for realizing the 2030 Agenda, India supports developing countries through the USD 150 million India-UN Development Partnership Fund.