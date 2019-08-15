India to have Chief of Defence Staff to head all three forces, PM Modi announces in Independence Day speech

Addressing the nation on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a major announcement said that India will now have a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to overlook all the three forces — Army, Air Force and Navy.

"Our forces are India's pride. To further sharpen coordination between the forces, I want to announce a major decision from the Red Fort. India will have a Chief of Defence Staff — CDS. This is going to make the forces even more effective," PM Modi announced on Thursday.

Mentioning that the new CDS will make all the three forces more effective, PM Modi said "it will further sharpen and improve the coordination between them."

PM Modi said also expressed solidarity with the flood-affected states and assured all possible support required in tackling the situation.

"Today, when we are marking Independence Day, many of our citizens are suffering due to floods in various parts of the country. We stand in solidarity with those who are affected by the floods and I assure them all possible support that is needed will be provided," he said.

Hundreds of lives have been lost in flood-hit Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar and Assam where thousands of hectares of crops have been washed away. Roads and rail lines have also been damaged due to incessant rains in the country.

In his address, the Prime Minister stressed on the need for water conservation and said that is why the Ministry of Jal Shakti has been formed.

(With inputs from ANI)