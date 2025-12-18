India to get its first forest university in THIS city, not in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, it is in...

Uttar Pradesh is set to establish India's first forest university in Gorakhpur, focused on forestry, wildlife and environmental sciences. The university will offer specialised programs in forestry, agroforestry, and conservation. The campus will provide both academic and field-based research.

Uttar Pradesh is set to make history with the establishment of the state’s first forest university, a significant step towards advancing research and education in the fields of forestry, wildlife and environmental sciences. The university will be situated on a sprawling 125-acre campus in Gorakhpur.

What is a Forest University?

A forest university is a specialised institution focused on providing higher education and research opportunities in forest sciences, wildlife conservation, ecosystem management, and environmental sustainability. The university will aim to train experts in various aspects of forestry, ranging from agroforestry and social forestry to horticulture and biotechnology. Unlike traditional universities, a forest university places a greater emphasis on practical learning in natural environments, integrating both theoretical education and hands-on fieldwork. It aims to address critical challenges such as deforestation, biodiversity loss, climate change and conservation efforts that impact both local and global ecosystems.

Project Announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who emphasised the university’s role in providing specialised education related to flora, fauna and forestry. The initiative aims to offer students the knowledge and skills necessary to pursue careers in forest sciences, conservation and environmental protection.

The draft of the university’s act is currently under final review. Once approved by the cabinet, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) will pave the way for the commencement of the tendering process, followed by construction. The university is expected to become a national hub for forest and environmental education and research once completed.

Strategic Location and Infrastructure Plans

The university’s campus will be located near the Jatayu Conservation and Breeding Centre, an area that has already been earmarked for environmental conservation. This is also the site where CM Adityanath first announced the project on September 6, 2024. The state government allocated Rs 50 crore in the 2024 budget to begin initial groundwork, and the land approval process has now been completed.

The university will feature a comprehensive infrastructure plan that includes hostels with a combined capacity for around 500 students, separate accommodations for male and female students, classrooms, laboratories, an auditorium, a sports ground and residential quarters for faculty. These facilities are designed to provide a well-rounded academic and research environment, with a focus on practical learning in field-based settings.

Specialised Academic Programs and Research Opportunities

The university will offer specialised programs in forestry, agroforestry, social forestry and horticulture, with both degree and diploma courses. Students will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in forest areas, conservation zones, and environmental research centres. The curriculum will cover critical topics like ecology, climate change, natural resources and wildlife conservation.

Students from across India, and even international participants, will be able to engage in cutting-edge research in areas such as wildlife conservation, ecosystem dynamics and climate impact studies. The university will play a vital role in shaping the future of biotechnology research related to environmental sustainability.

Boosting Scientific and Educational Efforts in Uttar Pradesh

The establishment of the university is expected to strengthen scientific research on wildlife and environmental issues in the region. It will also serve as a key centre for training professionals who will be equipped to work in forest departments, research organisations, and conservation agencies.

Once completed, this forest university will not only be the first of its kind in India but also a landmark institution, helping to drive India’s efforts in forest management, biodiversity conservation, and environmental protection.

With the approval of the land and the DPR ready, the project is on track to become a leading educational institution in the field of forest sciences. The establishment of this university marks a significant milestone for Uttar Pradesh and India’s environmental education sector, setting the stage for the training of future conservationists, researchers, and forestry experts.