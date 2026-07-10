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India to get first daily hydrogen-powered train gets railways ministry's nod, to run on Jind-Sonipat route; Check schedule, speed, key features and more

In May, Indian Railways approved the introduction of a 10-car Hydrogen Fuel Cell-based trainset on the Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 10, 2026, 06:32 PM IST

India to get first daily hydrogen-powered train gets railways ministry's nod, to run on Jind-Sonipat route; Check schedule, speed, key features and more
India's first hydrogen powered train approved by Ministry of Railways (Photo/ANI)
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The Ministry of Railways has cleared India’s first daily hydrogen-powered train service between Jind and Sonipat, sources said.

Operating as train nos. 74010/74009, it will have scheduled commercial stops at Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambeva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabhra, Lath, Mohana, Haryana and Barwasni.

Subsequently, in June, a trial run of a hydrogen-powered train was conducted between Delhi and Jind, with the test focusing on key parameters including emergency braking distance and train oscillation.

In May, Indian Railways approved the introduction of a 10-car Hydrogen Fuel Cell-based trainset on the Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway.

What will be the speed of India's first hydrogen-powered train?

According to the Ministry of Railways, the trainset is "all set to start soon" and will run at a maximum speed of 75 kmph using a "1200 KW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system."

The move is aimed at promoting cleaner and more energy-efficient rail transport. The ministry said hydrogen fuel cell technology "generates electricity through a chemical reaction using hydrogen, with water vapour as the only emission," making it "a clean alternative to conventional fossil fuel-based traction systems."

With the initiative, India joins countries such as Germany, Japan, China and the United States that are exploring hydrogen-powered rail transportation.

The Jind-Sonipat section in Haryana has been selected as the pilot route for operations. An indigenous hydrogen storage and refuelling facility has also been established at Jind for the trainset.

Key features of India's first hydrogen-powered train

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has granted the required licence for the storage and dispensing of compressed hydrogen gas at the site.

According to the ministry, a hydrogen compression system has been installed for refuelling operations along with technical support and critical spares "to ensure reliable and fail-safe functioning." A standby compressor unit is also being arranged.

The ministry further said that safety sensors, including "hydrogen leak detectors and flame detectors" installed at the hydrogen production, storage and dispensing facility, will be regularly inspected and cleaned to ensure safe operations.

Indian Railways has also put in place operation and maintenance manuals for the hydrogen trainset and hydrogen plant, approved by RDSO, along with safety provisions, audits and standard operating procedures for the maintenance facility at Shakurbasti.

(With inputs from ANI)

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