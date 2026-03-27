India to face third lockdown? Govt breaks silence amid speculation, says 'rumours completely false'

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri denied rumours of a new lockdown in India, clarifying PM Modi never mentioned restrictions.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday firmly denied circulating rumours that India might impose a nationwide lockdown. Speaking amid speculation triggered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent parliamentary address, Puri emphasised that the government had no such proposal under consideration. He called the spread of such claims 'irresponsible and harmful,' urging citizens to remain calm.

Context of Speculation

The rumours of a lockdown surfaced shortly after Modi’s speech, in which he highlighted India’s past experience managing global crises, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic. Several social media posts suggested the Prime Minister was hinting at new restrictions, sparking searches like 'Is lockdown coming back to India' and 'India lockdown news.' However, Puri clarified that the Prime Minister only referred to India’s preparedness during past crises and never mentioned the term 'lockdown.'

Experts suggest that the confusion was compounded by global fuel supply concerns and measures taken in other countries to manage energy shortages. With the ongoing Iran-US conflict affecting international energy markets, some citizens misinterpreted references to fuel and supply chain measures as signalling a lockdown in India.

Fuel Duties Reduced Amid Global Energy Crisis

Puri’s clarification came alongside the government’s announcement to cut excise duties on petrol and diesel. The move aims to shield Indian citizens from the impact of fluctuating global energy prices caused by the West Asia conflict. Puri reassured the public that authorities are closely monitoring developments across energy, supply chains, and essential commodities to ensure uninterrupted availability.

Preparedness and Resilience

Speaking on social media platform X, Puri stressed that India is well-prepared to manage emerging challenges. He highlighted the government’s proactive approach under PM Modi’s leadership, stating that India has consistently demonstrated resilience in the face of global uncertainties.

The minister urged citizens to remain composed, united, and informed, just as the nation had successfully navigated the COVID-19 pandemic. By addressing the fuel and energy situation while dismissing false lockdown claims, the government aims to maintain public confidence amid an unpredictable global scenario.