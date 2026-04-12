India to face fuel crisis after failed US-Iran peace talks? Modi govt clears the air

Following stalled US-Iran ceasefire talks, will Indian consumers finally take the hit of increased petrol and diesel prices? Here's what the government said.

After the stalled peace talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan on Sunday, the global energy crisis is expected to continue in the coming weeks. Amid this development, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Sunday said that the fuel supplies across the country remain stable with refineries operating at high capacity. In an official release, the Ministry said that all refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, assuring that sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained.

The government also acknowledged the ongoing pressure from global markets, noting that the 'Middle East crisis has led to an abnormal increase in crude prices' but added that steps have been taken to shield consumers. ''To protect consumers, the Government of India has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre,'' the Ministry said.

The government has also ramped up domestic production of cooking fuel.

"Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption," it said. Apart from this, refining companies have been directed to support key sectors, with "provision for 800 MT/day" of C3 and C4 streams for critical industries like the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Department of Food & Public Distribution, Department of Chemicals and Petro Chemicals, etc.

On kerosene distribution, the Ministry added, ''An additional allocation of 48,000 KL of kerosene has been provided to States/UTs over and above regular allocation.''

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said, ''All Indian seafarers in the region are safe, and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours.''

(With ANI inputs)