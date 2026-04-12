FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Suyash Sharma shine as RCB conquer Wankhede; Mumbai Indians fall short by 18 runs

India to face fuel crisis after failed US-Iran peace talks? Modi govt clears the air

Iran issues big warning after Trump's Hormuz blockade announcement: 'Enemy will be trapped in deadly vortex'

IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma backs Virat Kohli at Wankhede, shares warm moment with RCB owner Ananya Birla

'Dividing communities for vote bank': Netaji's great-grandson Chandra Kumar Bose slams BJP to join TMC

MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli achieves historic milestone in IPL, goes past Babar Azam and Chris Gayle

After failed peace talks with US, Iran turns to Putin for support on regional stability

India slams China for giving new names to locations in Arunachal Pradesh: 'Cannot alter undeniable reality'

After ceasefire talks hit dead end, Donald Trump deploys US Navy to choke Strait of Hormuz

IPL 2026: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler power Gujarat Titans to dominant 7-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants, overtake LSG in points table

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Suyash Sharma shine as RCB conquer Wankhede; Mumbai Indians fall short by 18 runs

IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Suyash Sharma shine as RCB conquer Wankhede

India to face fuel crisis after failed US-Iran peace talks? Modi govt clears the air

India to face fuel crisis after failed US-Iran peace talks? Modi govt clears the

IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma backs Virat Kohli at Wankhede, shares warm moment with RCB owner Ananya Birla

Anushka Sharma backs Virat Kohli at Wankhede, shares warm moment with Ananya Bir

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter set for big Bollywood debut with Rishab Shetty

Who is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter set for big Bollywood debut wit

Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at the legendary singer’s net worth, legacy, business empire, awards and more

Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at legendary singer’s net worth

Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister, Parliament Speaker; who all are in US-Iran delegations in Pakistan for ceasefire talks?

Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister..

HomeIndia

INDIA

India to face fuel crisis after failed US-Iran peace talks? Modi govt clears the air

Following stalled US-Iran ceasefire talks, will Indian consumers finally take the hit of increased petrol and diesel prices? Here's what the government said.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 12, 2026, 11:56 PM IST

India to face fuel crisis after failed US-Iran peace talks? Modi govt clears the air
The peace talks between the US and Iran failed in Pakistan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After the stalled peace talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan on Sunday, the global energy crisis is expected to continue in the coming weeks. Amid this development, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Sunday said that the fuel supplies across the country remain stable with refineries operating at high capacity. In an official release, the Ministry said that all refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, assuring that sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained.

The government also acknowledged the ongoing pressure from global markets, noting that the 'Middle East crisis has led to an abnormal increase in crude prices' but added that steps have been taken to shield consumers. ''To protect consumers, the Government of India has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre,'' the Ministry said.

The government has also ramped up domestic production of cooking fuel.
"Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption," it said. Apart from this, refining companies have been directed to support key sectors, with "provision for 800 MT/day" of C3 and C4 streams for critical industries like the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Department of Food & Public Distribution, Department of Chemicals and Petro Chemicals, etc.

On kerosene distribution, the Ministry added, ''An additional allocation of 48,000 KL of kerosene has been provided to States/UTs over and above regular allocation.''

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said, ''All Indian seafarers in the region are safe, and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours.''

(With ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Suyash Sharma shine as RCB conquer Wankhede; Mumbai Indians fall short by 18 runs
IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Suyash Sharma shine as RCB conquer Wankhede
India to face fuel crisis after failed US-Iran peace talks? Modi govt clears the air
India to face fuel crisis after failed US-Iran peace talks? Modi govt clears the
Iran issues big warning after Trump's Hormuz blockade announcement: 'Enemy will be trapped in deadly vortex'
Iran issues 'deadly vortex' warning over Trump's Hormuz blockade plan
IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma backs Virat Kohli at Wankhede, shares warm moment with RCB owner Ananya Birla
Anushka Sharma backs Virat Kohli at Wankhede, shares warm moment with Ananya Bir
'Dividing communities for vote bank': Netaji's great-grandson Chandra Kumar Bose slams BJP to join TMC
Netaji's great-grandson Chandra Kumar Bose slams BJP to join TMC
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter set for big Bollywood debut with Rishab Shetty
Who is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter set for big Bollywood debut wit
Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at the legendary singer’s net worth, legacy, business empire, awards and more
Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at legendary singer’s net worth
Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister, Parliament Speaker; who all are in US-Iran delegations in Pakistan for ceasefire talks?
Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister..
CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather update
CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather
Lockdown in Islamabad: Security tightened, over 10000 military officials and para rangers deployed, roads closed, Pakistan braces up for high-stake US-Iran talks
Lockdown in Islamabad: Security tightened, 10000 military officials deployed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement