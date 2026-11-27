India to deploy fifth S-400 air defence system to guard 740km LoC in Jammu & Kashmir amid China, Turkey, US and Saudi support to Pakistan. System ready by Feb 2027.

India to deploy fifth S-400 to guard the 740 km LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

With China and Turkey supplying hardware, US giving more teeth to F-16 fighters, and Saudi Arabia providing capital for Pakistan’s military capabilities, India has decided to further strengthen its western border by deploying a fifth S-400 air defence system to guard 740km Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir, according to two top officials aware of matter.

At present, three S-400 long-range systems to counter aerial threats are deployed in Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat, and a fourth is deployed in Assam to protect 1126km long Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh.

S-400 purchase from Russia

While Union government remains tight-lipped on national security, officials cited above told HT that an Indian Air Force (IAF) pre-dispatch inspection team will visit Russia next month, and a fifth S-400 system will be ready for deployment by February 2027.

S-400 system, of which India is seeking to buy another five from Russia in coming year, can counter ballistic missiles, aircraft, unmanned combat air systems, kamikaze drones, and loitering munitions from a range of 40km to 400 km. S-400 proved itself during Operation Sindoor, ensuring that no ballistic missile or rocket fired by Pakistan hit Indian territory, apart from knocking down Pakistani fighters, AEW&C aircraft, and ELINT platforms from skies till as far as west of Indus.

India prepares against Chinese threat

In backdrop of China planning to supply J-35 fifth-generation fighters to Rawalpindi in 2027, India has decided to manufacture and acquire long-range stand-off weapons and loitering ammunition to counter Chinese long-range air-to-air missiles such as PL-15 E (Extended), and air defence systems such as HQ 9BE. PAF used Chinese J-10 fighters in tandem with Swedish AWACS to fire 200 km-range twin-data-link PL-15 E missiles during Op Sindoor.

“We know future war will be without contact with stand-off weapons. Whoever has a longer-range missile and better anti-missile capability will have an edge,” said a top military officer.

Pakistan military buildup

Second official cited above said India is aware Beijing and Ankara are bolstering Pakistan militarily, Washington is providing an F-16 upgradation package, and Riyadh is releasing capital as compensation for Mecca Alliance support against Iranian-backed Houthis. Though Pakistan is seeking IMF support and has low forex reserves, it is buying eight Yuan (Hangor)-class AIP diesel attack submarines from China (over $5 billion), with one already deployed by Pakistan Navy in June 2026, he added.

Meanwhile, Turkey is upgrading its Agosta 90 B submarines and supplying long-range kamikaze drones to Pakistan, and China has already supplied armed Wing Loong II missile firing drones to boost Pakistan’s military-aerial capability, people said.

In light of national security assessment emanating from these acquisitions, coupled with cross-border terror threat from Pakistan, India is preparing to bolster not only on long-range air-to-air, air-to-ground and ground-to-ground stand-off weapons but also upgrade its border infrastructure on LAC, officials added.