India to delay resumption of international flights amid Omicron scare? DGCA says this

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron has now spread to multiple countries, just a few days after it was detected in South Africa. This has caused a global panic as countries are tightening their international travel guidelines and COVID-19 norms.

The Indian government is following a similar suit, with new travel guidelines issued to states and UTs for travellers from countries where the Omicron variant has been detected. Now, it is likely that the decision to resume international flights in India from December 15 may be deferred due to the current situation.

In its latest statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said that they are currently “watching the situation closely” and an appropriate decision regarding the resumption of international flights in India will be taken in due time.

DGCA, in the circular issued on December 1, said, “In view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern, the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders.”

Further, the government agency said, “An appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course.” The international flights in India were expected to resume on December 15, 2021.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit India for the first time in March 2020, scheduled international flights have been suspended. Special international passenger flights started operating from July 2020, under arrangements formed with 31 countries.

On November 26, the Centre had announced that all the commercial international flights will resume from December 15, keeping in mind the improvement of the global COVID-19 situation. The Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare were consulted for this decision.

As the Omicron variant has been detected across several countries such as South Africa, Botswana, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, the Centre has urged states and UTs to monitor all the travellers from these countries, and send their samples to genome sequencing labs if tested COVID-19 positive.