India to continue talks with China, demand pre- May 2 LAC status quo

On the perchance of Pangong Lake in Ladakh becoming a major source of contention between India and China, the two countries have engaged in a serious discussion over the past few days in order to sort out and resolve the tensions over the border dispute. According to sources, India has now demanded pre-May 2 status quo at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the meeting with China that took place yesterday (i.e. June 22, Monday).

The marathon meeting is likely to continue today (June 23, Tuesday) and might even spill over to tomorrow (June 24, Wednesday).

As things now stand, India and China are holding Corps Commander-level meeting at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) opposite Chushul to discuss the ongoing dispute in Ladakh. Last week, as many as 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in the face-off in the Galwan Valley after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

According to defense experts, there are three measures that India can adopt in dealing with China and saving its land from getting occupied - surveillance, communication, and population.

The good use of technology can give a strong hand to India in fighting the battle. Just like the Israeli army, India can set up night-vision cameras to monitor movement, use third-generation thermal imaging technology and use detection radars and motion sensors and seismic Censors to get aware of any kind of activities along the LAC. This method of surveillance will keep the security forces alert of any kind of illegal activities being planned across the borders.

The second way to emerge stronger in the border fight is to improve the communication system which can be done by using setting up 5G technology in high altitudes areas where India still struggles with network issues. China, on the other hand, has set up 5G technology in Himalaya as well. This helps the country in quick communication. Establishing and maintaining airports to make it easy for the aircraft to bring in more force quickly will also be an added benefit for the Indian armed force to fight any such battle.

The third is increasing population and setting up human establishments at the barren land and promoting tourism. It is usually observed that other countries easily areas which are barren without any kind of population set-up. The places having a good number of the population is difficult to be captured.

In addition to that, if foreign tourists visit such places regularly, it will be proved at the international level that the land belongs to India as it will hold the right to issue the travel visas to its tourist.