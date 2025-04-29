India has also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, saying it will only resume talks if Pakistan stops supporting terrorism.

India is considering closing its airspace to Pakistani airlines, according to an India Today report, as tensions rise between the two countries after the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The attack, which happened on April 22, was carried out by militants based in Pakistan and resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians.

If India blocks its airspace, Pakistani airlines will be forced to take longer routes over countries like China or Sri Lanka to reach destinations in Southeast Asia, such as Kuala Lumpur. Officials say that some Pakistani carriers have already started avoiding Indian airspace, fearing further action.

This is one of several steps India is taking in response to the attack. A ban on Pakistani ships at Indian ports is also being considered, according to the report. Last week, Pakistan closed its own airspace to Indian flights after India accused Pakistan of sheltering terrorists and announced a series of countermeasures.

India has also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, saying it will only resume talks if Pakistan stops supporting terrorism. The Attari-Wagah border post has been shut down, and India has set a deadline for Pakistani visitors with valid documents to leave the country. All visas issued to Pakistani citizens have been cancelled, and travel under the SAARC program is no longer allowed for them.

In a further sign of worsening relations, India has withdrawn its Defence, Navy, and Air Force advisors from its High Commission in Islamabad. Pakistan’s military officials in New Delhi have also been asked to leave. Trade between the two nations has been fully suspended.

Pakistan, however, denies any role in the Pahalgam attack. It has rejected India’s move to suspend the water treaty and warned that any attempt to block or divert water would be seen as an "act of war." In retaliation, Pakistan has cancelled visas for Indian citizens and also stopped bilateral trade.