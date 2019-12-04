India to build cancer hospital, cricket stadium in Maldives

India will build a cancer hospital and a cricket stadium in the Maldives. This was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his video conference with Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Wednesday during the inauguration of four projects under Indian assistance in the Island country.

Speaking during the event, Modi said, "India is committed to the Maldives for democracy and development. we will also enhance our cooperation for peace and mutual security in the Indian Ocean region."

"It has been a landmark year for democracy and development in the Maldives. It has also been a significant year for India-Maldives relationship," Modi said.

"My Government's 'Neighbourhood First' and your Government's 'India First' policies have strengthened our bilateral cooperation in all sectors," Modi told Maldives president.

"In the coming years, the projects under Indian assistance will bring even more benefits to the people of the Maldives," he added.

India has also gifted in-shore patrol vessel CGS Kaamiyaabu to Maldives National Defense Force Coast Guard which President Solih said will be a "valuable asset" to protect the maritime border.

Fice executive and three technicians of the 28-meter vessel were trained in India as part of pre-commission training. The Maldives had requested for the vessel during Maldives Defence minister's India visit.

Besides this, India will also help develop fish processing plants in three islands of Addu City.

The Maldives also joined the growing list of countries like Bhutan, Singapore, UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to allow the use of RuPay payment mechanism which is India's answer to Visa or Master card.

And to deal with the issue of climate change, President Solih announced that Male city will be lit by LED bulbs from today. The LED streetlights are gifted as part of the collaboration between the two countries in the field of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.