the IAF is expected to induct at least half-a-dozen Tejas Light Combat Aircraft by March 2026. The induction is expected to boost the air defence capabilities of India who is making efforts to modernise its fleet. Its capabilities can prove good against F-16, JF-17, and Rafale fighter jets.

After long delays, the Indian Air Force will finally get at least half-a-dozen Tejas Light Combat Aircraft by March 2026, said D K Sunil, CMD, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). The CMD of the company that manufactures cutting-edge fighter jets said that the Mk-1A has been designed to undertake air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles. Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

Sunil said the Tejas Mk-1A is a world class aircraft comprising a high-quality radar, electronic warfare suites and an array of missiles. “It has got a full complement of avionics and weapons which make the aircraft a very potent platform. It will be very good for our Air Force,” he said.

How powerful is Tejas compared to Chinese, American aircrafts

India is making speedy gains in modernising its defence system and with the induction of Mk-1A, which will replace the ageing MiG-21 aircraft, it is expected to become a potential threat to other fighter jets. Mk-1 is a single-engine and has a versatile role, and has features like cost-effective, agility, and suitability for both air defence and ground attack missions.

Tejas Mk-1A

The aircraft has a 43.3 ft length, with 14.4 ft height and a wingspan of 26.9 ft. Tejas comes with the capability to fully integrate with Indian missiles, including future compatibility with the BrahMos cruise missile. Tejas MK1A can hold a variety of weapons, from Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missiles to air-to-ground and air-to-air variants. These missiles make the pilot capable enough to lock and destroy targets that are beyond the radar, giving a strategic edge in combat situations. Though India imports a variety of fighters jets, let us know how Tejas holds up against them.

American F-16

Among the single-engine fighter India has imported from the US, the F-16 Block 70 is the newest and most advanced variant that offers improved radar, avionics, and combat range.

Dassault Rafale

The capability of Tejas Mk-1 to integrate with Indian missiles, eliminates the delimitation of Rafale jets as they require years of talks for such integration. The 4.5 generation fighter made by France’s Dassault Aviation has twin-engine as against Mk-1 single engine. It has nuclear capability and has been used by several NATO and allied air forces. The Indian Airforce has acquired 36 Rafale jets.

JF-17

The JF-17 Block III, is a collaboration between Pakistan and Chin. It also comes at a less cost with a single engine. The multirole fighter is an ambitious jet that aims to fulfil the operational needs of developing air forces.