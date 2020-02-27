India to be present at US-Taliban peace deal signing

India will be present at the signing of the US-Taliban deal which will be signed on February 29 in Doha.

The Indian envoy in Doha - P Kumaran - will be representing India on the invitation of the Qatari government.

The US State Department in a release on February 21 had announced the agreement saying, "We are preparing for the signing to take place on February 29."

The deal hinges on "reduction of violence" and so far no major violence has happened in the landlocked South Asian country.

"Intra-Afghan negotiations will start soon thereafter and will build on this fundamental step to deliver a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire and the future political roadmap for Afghanistan," the State Department said.

The Taliban in its release confirmed the development saying "Both parties will now create a suitable security situation in advance of agreement signing date, extend invitations to senior representatives of numerous countries and organizations to participate in the signing ceremony, make arrangements for the release of prisoners, structure a path for intra-Afghan negotiations with various political parties of the country".

Afghanistan and the US-Taliban peace deal was discussed during US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meet in Delhi during the later's visit.

US President Donald Trump in response to a question during his Delhi press conference had said, "I think India would like to see it happen. I spoke with Prime Minister Modi today, and I think they would very much like to see it happen."

Adding, "And we’re pretty close. We’ll see what’s going on. We’ve got two days now under our belt without violence or, I guess, a minimum of violence. And we’ll see what happens. But people want to see it."

India is Afghanistan's major development partner and jas built the India Afghanistan friendship dam in the western province of Herat and the Afghan Parliament in capital Kabul.