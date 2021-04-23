India to airlift 23 oxygen generation plants, containers from Germany

Amid the shortage of oxygen in the hospitals and the rising number of coronavirus cases during the second wave, the Ministry of Defence has decided to get 23 mobile oxygen generation plants from Germany.

The containers will be airlifted from the European country and help in catering to the shortage.

Giving information on Friday, A Bharat Bhushan Babu, the chief spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence said that the capacity of each mobile plant is to produce 40 litres of oxygen per minute and 2400 litres of oxygen per hour. These plants will be established in the Armed Forces Medical Service (AFMS) hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

These oxygen-generating plants are expected within a week, the ministry said.

Earlier this week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting to review the Ministry of Defence`s preparations and response to the COVID-19 situation.

This comes as India has seen a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the past few days.

India recorded 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. India has crossed the mark of 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days now.

(With ANI inputs)