India to acquire five more S-400 Triumf from Russia, Moscow sends cost proposal

India’s decision to acquire five more S-400 Triumf air defence systems from Russia has gained further momentum with Moscow sending in Bill of Quantities (BOQ) proposal to Delhi for cost negotiations.

India’s decision to acquire five more S-400 Triumf air defence systems from Russia has gained further momentum with Moscow sending a Bill of Quantities (BOQ) proposal, which details the cost of construction and materials, to Delhi for cost negotiations to begin.

The last of the five S-400 systems contracted by the Narendra Modi government in 2018 at a cost of USD 5.43 billion will be reaching India in November this year.

According to authoritative sources, the decision to approve five more squadrons of the S-400 air defence system will be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security after the cost is finalised with Moscow and a green signal is obtained from the Indian finance ministry. The fifth S-400 system will be deployed in India’s eastern sector facing China.

No decision on SU-57, but IAF interested as China deploys J-20 in Tibet

Contrary to what a section of the media is reporting, India has taken no decision on the acquisition of two squadrons of fifth generation SU-57 fighter aircraft from Russia, but the Indian Air Force has shown interest in Moscow’s proposal as Chinese fifth generation fighter J-20 has been deployed by the Xi Jinping regime in Hotan, Lhasa and Nyinchi airbases in Tibet under the PLA’s western theatre command.

Defence sources said while reports of SU-57 acquisition are premature, the IAF is closely watching Chinese deployment of J-20 fighters in Tibet at Hotan, Lhasa and Nyingchi under the Western Theatre Command. Any decision on fifth-generation fighter acquisition will be taken after due evaluation.

S-400 success in Operation Sindoor and Putin visit

During Operation Sindoor in May 2025, the S-400 system came out in flying colours with one of its long-range missiles targeting a Pakistani early airborne warning aircraft at a distance of 314 kilometres across the Indus in Pakistani heartland.

While the Pakistanis used kamikaze drones to target the S-400 systems deployed in Adampur and Bhuj air bases, the Russian surface-to-air missile system ensured that none of the Pakistani fighters could come anywhere near the Indian border for fear of being knocked down from the skies.

In fact, on May 10, the Pakistani air force moved all its air assets to bases near the Durand Line with Afghanistan as 11 of their air bases were hit by Indian BrahMos missiles and as many as seven fighters were knocked down by Indian S-400 and Akash Tir air defence systems.

With Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to be in Delhi for the BRICS summit on September 11-13, Indian defence cooperation with Russia will be further cemented in the hypersonic missile sector.

Sources said the new BOQ proposal from Moscow details the cost of construction and materials for five more S-400 systems. Once cost is negotiated and the Finance Ministry gives green signal, the proposal will go to Cabinet Committee on Security for final approval.