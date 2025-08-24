Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Three Targets, One Shot: India's new super defence system stuns the world

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's congratulatory message to the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) captured the significance perfectly. This wasn't just about launching missiles; it was about proving that India can build a complete, multi-layered defence shield using its own expertise

Latest News

Girish Linganna

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 01:27 PM IST

Three Targets, One Shot: India's new super defence system stuns the world
On a clear Saturday morning off the coast of Odisha, India took a giant leap forward in protecting its skies. The successful test of the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) represents more than just another defence milestone – it signals India's growing ability to defend itself with homegrown technology.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's congratulatory message to the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) captured the significance perfectly. This wasn't just about launching missiles; it was about proving that India can build a complete, multi-layered defence shield using its own expertise and resources.

What Makes IADWS Special?

Think of IADWS as India's own protective umbrella against airborne threats. Unlike single-weapon systems, it brings together three different types of defence technologies under one command centre. The Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) handles fast-moving threats, the Advanced Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) tackles close-range targets, and most impressively, a high-power laser weapon provides cutting-edge directed energy defence.

During Saturday's test, this integrated system proved its worth by simultaneously destroying three different targets – two high-speed unmanned aircraft and a multi-copter drone. This kind of multi-target engagement capability is exactly what modern warfare demands, where enemies might launch coordinated attacks using different types of aerial vehicles.

Why This Matters for India?

In today's world, threats come not just from traditional fighter jets or missiles, but from swarms of drones, unmanned vehicles, and other modern aerial weapons. Recent conflicts around the world have shown how devastating drone attacks can be against unprepared defences. India's IADWS addresses this reality by creating a comprehensive defence network that can handle multiple threat types simultaneously.

The centralised command and control system developed by DRDO means all these different weapons work together seamlessly. Instead of operating in isolation, they share information and coordinate responses – much like how different players in a cricket team communicate to field effectively.

The Bigger Picture: Atmanirbhar Bharat in Action

What makes this achievement truly remarkable is that every component – from the missiles to the laser weapons to the command systems – has been developed in India. This embodies the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in the most critical sector of national security.

For decades, India depended heavily on foreign suppliers for advanced defence systems. This created two problems: high costs and potential supply disruptions during tense situations. By developing indigenous capabilities like IADWS, India not only saves money but also ensures that its defence systems remain operational regardless of international politics.

The involvement of Indian industry alongside DRDO and the Armed Forces also highlights how defence development is becoming a collaborative effort. This partnership model can drive innovation while creating jobs and building expertise across the country.

Strategic Implications

The IADWS success sends important messages both domestically and internationally. For India's citizens, it provides assurance that the country is building robust defences for critical infrastructure – power plants, airports, government facilities, and industrial complexes that are vital for national functioning.

Internationally, it demonstrates India's growing technological capabilities and defensive preparedness. In an increasingly complex security environment, where traditional and non-traditional threats coexist, having proven multi-layered defence systems enhances India's strategic autonomy.

The timing is also significant. As India strengthens its position as a global technology and manufacturing hub, protecting critical infrastructure becomes even more important. IADWS provides that protection while showcasing Indian innovation capabilities to the world.

Looking Ahead

The successful IADWS test opens doors for further development and potential export opportunities. As other nations face similar aerial threats, India's proven integrated defence systems could find international markets, supporting the goal of making India a defence export hub.

For the Armed Forces, IADWS represents a significant enhancement in operational capabilities. The system's ability to handle multiple simultaneous threats means better protection for troops and assets, whether in border areas or during peacetime operations.

The technology demonstrated in IADWS – particularly the integration of traditional missiles with advanced laser weapons – positions India among the few nations with comprehensive air defence capabilities. This technological edge will serve the country well as aerial threats continue to evolve.

Saturday's test off the Odisha coast was more than a successful weapons trial. It was a demonstration of India's commitment to self-reliant defence and its growing capability to protect its interests with indigenous solutions. As the DRDO scientists and Armed Forces representatives witnessed the precise destruction of multiple aerial targets, they saw not just the success of IADWS, but the future of Indian defence capabilities taking flight.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)         

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

