India test-fires first indigenously-developed naval anti-ship missile, video released

Photo: PTI

India successfully conducted the maiden test firing of the first indigenously-developed Naval anti-ship missile on Wednesday. The missile launch was done from a Naval helicopter by the Indian Navy and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in a joint project. As per Navy spokesperson, the test happened at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Balasore in Odisha.

A video of the missile launch was released online, showing the moment being captured in video from another helicopter. #IndianNavy in association with @DRDO_India successfully undertook maiden firing of the first indigenously developed Naval #AntiShip Missile from Seaking 42B helo, today #18May 22 at ITR, Balasore. #AatmaNirbharBharat #MaritimeSecurity @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD,” tweeted the Navy spokesperson.

The 16-second clip taken from inside a helicopter shows the maiden test of the first first indigenous air launched anti-ship missile system developed for the Indian Navy. As per DRDO sources, the missle test was successful in the desired trajectory as well as accuracy in reaching the target. Check out the video below:

New capabilities and reinforcements for the Indian Navy

Indian Navy will soon get reinforced with a missile built with several latest technologies like indigenously developed launcher for the helicopter, state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics for the missile guidance system.

This comes after two frontline warships of the Indian Navy -- INS Surat and INS Udaygiri – were launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Mazagon Docks Limited (MDL) in Mumbai.

INS Udaygiri is India’s second stealth frigate of the P17A class. INS Surat is the fourth guided-missile destroyer of the P15B class in its arsenal.

Congress’ Navjot Singh Sidhu faces 1-year jail sentence by SC in 1988 road rage case