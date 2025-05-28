Indian government's concern over the Chinese-made CCTV cameras can be gauged by the fact that Israeli operatives allegedly detonated pagers targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon last year.

In what may be called a big blow to the Chinese electronic industry in general and CCTV camera makers in particular, the Union government has made it mandatory that the manufacturers of CCTV cameras submit hardware, software and source code for assessment in government labs. The CCTV cameras manufacturers like China's Hikvision, Xiaomi and Dahua, besides South Korea's Hanwha, and US firm Motorola Solutions will be hit hard. These companies working in India will have to submit the cameras for testing by government labs before they can sell them in the market.

Chinese companies to suffer most

Though the policy applies to all internet-connected CCTV models made or imported since April 9, Chinese firms will be hit hard because they are the biggest CCTV camera suppliers to India. While replying to a question asked in the Parliament in 2021, the then IT minister said that more than 1 million cameras installed in government institutions were from Chinese companies. He expressed apprehension that these cameras were vulnerable as the video data could be transferred to servers abroad.

Espionage risk

The analysts agree with the government's concerns. Gulshan Rai, India's cybersecurity chief from 2015 to 2019, told Reuters, "There's always an espionage risk. Anyone can operate and control internet-connected CCTV cameras sitting in an adverse location." Millions of CCTV cameras have been installed in government and private offices, corporate houses, schools, and residential areas. More than 2,50,000 CCTV cameras are installed in New Delhi alone.

How big is CCTV camera market?

According to Counterpoint Research, there is a market of $3.5 billion and it can go up to $7 billion by 2030. More than 80% of all CCTV components have come from China. China's Hikvision and Dahua have a 30% share of this market, while India's CP Plus has a 48% share. Hanwha, Motorola Solutions and Britain's Norden Communication come after these companies.

Why is government concerned?

Indian government's concern can be gauged by the fact that Israeli operatives allegedly detonated planned blasts in pagers targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon last year. After the India-China tension escalated on the border along the Line of Actual Control in 2020, New Delhi banned many Chinese apps, including the extremely popular TikTok on the grounds of national security. It also tweaked its investment policies to discourage Chinese firms.