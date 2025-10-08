Add DNA as a Preferred Source
India takes strong stand against Trump’s Bagram air base bid, joins Russia, Pakistan, China in support of Taliban

The announcement comes days ahead of the scheduled visit of Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to New Delhi, a historic first for a senior Taliban diplomat.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

In a surprising development, India has joined China, Russia and Pakistan in opposing former US President Donald Trump’s reported attempt to take control of Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase. The development comes just days before Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is due to visit New Delhi later this week.

Bagram, located around 40 kilometres north of Kabul, was the largest US airbase in Afghanistan and served as the main hub for American operations during the 20-year war against the Taliban.

Trump recently warned that “bad things are going to happen” if the airbase is not handed back to the United States, citing the need to counter China’s growing influence in the region.

However, a joint statement released on Tuesday after the eighth Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan strongly criticised any attempt by foreign countries to establish military infrastructure in Afghanistan or its neighbouring states.

“The participants called unacceptable the attempts by countries to deploy their military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighbouring states, as this does not serve the interests of regional peace and stability,” the statement said, without directly naming Bagram.

Representatives from Afghanistan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan attended the meeting in Moscow, with Belarus joining as a guest delegation.

For the first time, the Afghan delegation, led by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, participated as a full member.

Strategic Importance of Bagram

Bagram has long been considered one of the most important US military installations in South Asia. Its location near China’s Xinjiang province and proximity to Pakistan, Iran, and Central Asia made it a key site for regional surveillance and operations.

The airbase, equipped with long runways suitable for heavy bombers and cargo aircraft, once hosted thousands of US and NATO troops. It also housed command and detention facilities, serving as the centre of America’s military and intelligence network in Afghanistan.

From Bagram, Washington conducted counterterrorism missions and monitored activities in neighbouring countries, including China, Russia, Iran and Pakistan.

