India takes strict measure in Bangladesh than Pakistan for diplomats, classifies posting as ‘non-family', asked spouses, children to return, here's why

In a big move, India has categorized Bangladesh as a 'non-family' posting for diplomats, and has advised the families, dependents of Mission and Post officials to back to India, as security concerns and communal tensions arise in Dhaka. What does it means?

In a big move, India has categorized Bangladesh as a 'non-family' posting for diplomats, and has advised the families, dependents of Mission and Post officials to back to India, as security concerns and communal tensions arise in Dhaka. This means can no family member will be permitted to accompany the officials to Bangladesh. The Ministry of External Affairs had applied the non-family category to high-risk postings such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and South Sudan. The officiasls will be stationed there to serve without their spouses and children.

As Hindustan Times reported, one of the person concerned said, “As a precautionary measure, we have advised the dependents of officials at the high commission and four assistant high commissions to return to India."

This 'non-family' posting in Bangladesh is even stricter that 'no-children' posting in Pakistan, even when India-Pakistan have strained tied from decades. Non-Family means, no family member can accompany the officials, while no-children means, spouses can accompany.

However, all five diplomatic missions in Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi and Sylhet, along with the high commission, will continue to operate.

Why was this measure taken?

The situation between India-Bangladesh has taken a new hostile turn after the killing of student leader, Anti-Indian Osman Hadi. He was shot dead in Dhaka. The violence and killings of Hindu has spiked since this incident, raising concerns for minorities living in Bangladesh.

Since the ousting of Bangladesh ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, and the caretaker government, led by Muhammad Yunus, taking charge of the administration of Bangladesh, relations between India and Bangladesh has hit an all-time low.