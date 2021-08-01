India takes over UNSC presidency; maritime security, peacekeeping, counter-terrorism key priorities

India on Sunday assumed the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of August and the three key priorities of New Delhi are Maritime security, peacekeeping, counter-terrorism.

"India and France enjoy historical and close relations. I thank France for all the support which they've given us during our stint in the Security Council," TS Tirumurti, Indian Ambassador to UN, said on Sunday.

He added, "During our presidency, India is organising three high-level signature meetings focussing on our priority areas--maritime security, peacekeeping, and counter-terrorism."

“Maritime security has a high priority for us. It is important for the security council to take a holistic approach to this issue. Peacekeeping is a topic close to our hearts given our long and pioneering involvement with peacekeeping,” Tirumurti said on Friday in a video message.

India will also organise a solemn event in memory of peacekeepers, he said, reported news agency ANI.

India will remain the president of the top UN body for the month of August and as the president, it decides the agenda for the month, coordinates important meetings and other related issues.

The UNSC also has several meetings on its agenda, including Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen, & the Middle East, Tirumurti said.

He added, "Security Council will also be adopting important resolutions on Somalia, Mali, & UN Interim Force in Lebanon."

India is a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for a 2-year period starting January 1, 2021.

Earlier this week, TS Tirumurti told our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal that India has "provided the much-needed balance in the deliberations within the Council" and "Our inputs have naturally been of great value."