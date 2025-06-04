This DRDO initiative is anticipated to bolster India’s defence capabilities and support the 'Make in India' and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

Following the effectiveness of India's indigenous weapons during Operation Sindoor, there's a growing demand for more advanced weaponry from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). During the recent India-Pakistan conflict, Pakistan reportedly deployed Chinese-supplied SH-15 Howitzers. In response to this artillery threat, India's DRDO is set to unveil another indigenous weapon.

DRDO’s 155 artillery shell guns

In a recent development, DRDO has created a 155 artillery shell, enhancing India's self-sufficiency in indigenous weapons. Artillery gun systems, commonly used for indirect fire, can be mounted on various platforms. DRDO’s Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) features a 155 mm/52 caliber gun barrel with a 25-liter chamber volume, surpassing the newer models with a 23-liter chamber volume. The shell weighs approximately 45 kg and has a firing range of 24 to 32 km.

This DRDO initiative is anticipated to bolster India’s defence capabilities and support the 'Make in India' and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. Furthermore, this development is expected to reduce India's reliance on foreign artillery shell gun imports, potentially saving billions of dollars.

What DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat said?

DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat recently expressed optimism about the increase in defense exports following Operation Sindoor, citing the "war-tested" status of indigenous military equipment.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the CII Summit here, he also spoke about the recent clearance given by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to the “execution model” to design and produce India’s ambitious fifth-generation stealth fighter jet — the advanced medium combat aircraft (AMCA).

“By 2034, the development work should be completed, and after that production should start from 2035. The first prototype flight will be ready by end of 2029,” he said.