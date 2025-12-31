India takes BIG step against steel imports from China, imposes...tariff for 3 years on select products

The measure will apply to imports from several countries, including China, Vietnam and Nepal; however, certain developing countries will be exempted. It also will not apply to speciality steel products such as stainless steel.

In an effort to curb cheap imports from China, India has imposed a three-year import tariff of between 11% and 12% on certain steel products, according to a finance ministry order published on Tuesday. The safeguard duty will be imposed at 12% in the first year, 11.5% in the second year, and 11% in the third year, as the government aims to protect India's domestic steel industry from cheap shipments.



The order stated that a "recent, sudden, sharp and significant increase in imports ... causing and threatening to cause serious injury to the domestic industry" has led to the Directorate General of Trade Remedies recommending a three-year duty. The federal steel ministry has reiterated that it does not want the domestic steel industry to struggle due to cheap imports and sub-standard products.

Earlier, the government imposed a temporary 200-day tariff of 12% ‍in April, which expired in November 2025.

India's decision came after Trump's steel import tariff



India's decision to impose tariffs on steel imports is part of a broader global trade friction involving Chinese steel exports after US President Donald Trump's steel import tariffs sparked trade tensions. Countries like South Korea and Vietnam imposed anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel this year.

Trump announced on May 30 that the U.S. will raise the existing 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium to 50 per cent, citing national security concerns under Section 232 of the U.S. Trade Expansion Act of 1962. This law allows the U.S. president to impose trade restrictions if imports are considered a threat to national security. Trump had originally used this provision in 2018 to impose a 25 per cent tariff on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium. Earlier this year, in February 2025, aluminium tariffs were already increased to 25 per cent.