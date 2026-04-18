India takes BIG action after two Indian-flagged ships fired by Iran in Strait of Hormuz, Foreign Secretary conveys 'deep concern' to Iranian envoy

India on Saturday called Iran's Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Fathali and conveyed "deep concern" at the shooting incident earlier today involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

India on Saturday called Iran's Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Fathali and conveyed "deep concern" at the shooting incident earlier today involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson said in a statement that Iran's Ambassador was called in for a meeting with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri this evening. The Foreign Secretary urged the Ambassador to convey India's views and resume the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait.

"During the meeting, Foreign Secretary conveyed India's deep concern at the shooting incident earlier today involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz," the statement said.

The Foreign Secretary noted the importance that India attached to the safety of merchant shipping and mariners and recalled that Iran had earlier facilitated the safe passage of several ships bound for India.

"Reiterating his concern at this serious incident of firing on merchant ships, Foreign Secretary urged the Ambassador to convey India's views to the authorities in Iran and resume at the earliest the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait," the statement said.

It said that Iran's Ambassador undertook to convey these views to the Iranian authorities.

Earlier, a merchant vessel tracking website reported, citing two audio recordings, that two Indian vessels were forced back west out of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran's Sepah (IRGC) Navy and that firing was involved.

Iran blocks Strait of Hormuz again

Iran on Saturday announced that the strategic Strait of Hormuz has reverted to its "previous state" of strict military control, as it was before the ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon, citing violations by the United States under its continued blockade of Iranian ports even as Tehran had announced reopening of the waterway.

According to Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), which cited the spokesperson for Iran's Central Headquarters of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Tehran had earlier agreed, in good faith, to allow limited and managed passage of oil tankers and commercial vessels through the strategic strait following negotiations.

However, the spokesperson stated that the United States repeatedly breached commitments and engaged in "piracy and banditry" under the pretext of enforcing a blockade over the ports of the Islamic Republic.

The spokesperson further declared that control over the Strait has now been tightened, with the waterway placed under the "strict management and control" of Iran's armed forces".

"For this reason, control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state, and this strategic strait is under the strict management and control of the armed forces," the statement added.

The statement stated that the current situation would persist unless Washington ensures what Iran described as "complete freedom of movement" for Iranian vessels.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, had said that the American naval blockade of Iranian ports will persist until a comprehensive peace agreement is finalised with Tehran, despite Iran's move to restore access to the Strait of Hormuz.

"The naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran only until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete." He further noted that "this process should go very quickly", the post read.

Meanwhile, CENTCOM on Saturday shared visuals of littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) patrolling the Arabian Sea during the US blockade.

"Since commencement of the blockade, 23 ships have complied with direction from U.S. forces to turn around. American forces are enforcing a maritime blockade against ships entering or exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas," it added.

(ANI inputs)