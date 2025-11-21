FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India's BIG step to improve ties with China, resumes tourist visas for its citizens around the world

This resumption comes four months after India first resumed tourist visas for Chinese nationals in July. Visas for Chinese citizens were suspended after clashes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in mid-2020.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 03:58 PM IST

India's BIG step to improve ties with China, resumes tourist visas for its citizens around the world
PM Modi with Xi Jinping in China.
India has resumed tourist visas for Chinese citizens applying through Indian missions and consulates around the world. The move comes as the neighbouring countries continue the process of restoring ties after yearslong tensions following military skirmishes along the border. This resumption comes four months after India first resumed tourist visas for Chinese nationals in July. Visas for Chinese citizens were suspended after clashes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in mid-2020.

Tourist visas for Chinese nationals were opened up at Indian embassies and consulates all around the world earlier this week, Hindustan Times reported citing sources on Friday. But no official announcement has been made in this regard as yet. Just last month, India and China had restarted direct flights, which had remained suspended since the 2020 clashes. Earlier in the year, India had resumed tourist visas for Chinese nationals by allowing them to apply at the Indian embassy in Beijing and the consulates in Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong.

Relations between India and China had hit a low point after border clashes in 2020, in which 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troopers were killed. The Asian powers swiftly snapped diplomatic ties in the aftermath of the skirmishes. But things began changing after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Russia last year. In August, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited New Delhi and held a series of high-profile meetings, including with Prime Minister Modi, further improving bilateral relations.

