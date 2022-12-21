‘India survived because of Christianity’: Telangana health director sparks row, claims ‘Jesus removed Covid’

Telangana health director claimed "Jesus Christ removed Covid from India"

In the midst of the rising Covid cases across China and other countries, the Indian government has started taking strict measures to combat the impending health emergency. Amid the Covid surge, the health director of Telangana has made a sensational and controversial claim.

Sparking a major controversy across the country, Telangana Health Director G Srinivas Rao has said that “Jesus removed Covid-19” from the country, and the pandemic which spread across the world was cured from India through Christianity.

Rao said, “Covid-19 subsided because of Jesus. Indians survived because of Christianity”. The health director further went on to say that the situation was not handled by hospitals or doctors, but “because of the kindness of Jesus”.

Making the remarks at a Christmas programme in Telangana, the state health director said, “Christians are the reason behind India’s development.” The statements by G Srinivas Rao have sparked a political controversy, with the Bhartiya Janta Party slamming his statements.

BJP leader Krishna Sagar Rao reacted to the statements made by the health director and said, “It is completely unacceptable and he shows the religious identity overbearing on his professional identity as a Director of Health in Telangana.”

The BJP leader further said, “He not only said that India is what it is today and is rising because of Christianity, but he is also saying that Covid-19 and subsequent fallout was rescued by Jesus. He could have faith but he cannot make this kind of statement in public. Why is he a Health Director? He should resign and go. Let God protect.”

In view of the rising Covid cases across countries like China and the United States, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya conducted a Covid-19 review meeting with health experts, making several major announcements, including an advisory to use masks in public places and huge crowds.

States and union territories have also been advised to keep a close check on the Covid cases, and gear up their genome sequencing of all positive Covid samples to detect any new variants in the country.

