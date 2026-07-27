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India summons Ukrainian envoy after seafarer killed in commercial vessel attack in Black Sea

The development comes after several commercial vessels with Indian crew members on board were targeted near Ukraine's Odesa port in recent days as the country's war with Russia rages on.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 27, 2026, 04:51 PM IST

India summons Ukrainian envoy after seafarer killed in commercial vessel attack in Black Sea
The MEA said the Ukrainian envoy was summoned in connection with the attack on MV OMORFI.
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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday summoned the Ukrainian ambassador Dr. Oleksandr Polishchuk over attacks on commercial vessels with Indian crew in the Black Sea. The development comes after several vessels with Indian crew members on board were targeted near Ukraine's Odesa port in recent days as the country's war with Russia rages on. According to news agency ANI, the summons were issued after an Indian sailor was killed in an attack on the merchant vessel MV OMORFI on July 18.

In a statement, the MEA said that the Ukrainian envoy was summoned in connection with the deadly attack on MV OMORFI. "Today, the Ambassador of Ukraine to India, H.E. Dr. Oleksandr Polishchuk, was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs in connection with the attack on the commercial vessel MV OMORFI, which resulted in the tragic death of an Indian national," the ministry said.

The MEA stated that it had conveyed "serious concern" over the incident and condemned attacks on commercial shipping. "The Ministry conveyed its serious concern over the incident and condemned such attacks on commercial shipping in the strongest terms, underscoring their adverse impact on the safety of maritime navigation, freedom of navigation, and international commerce," the statement added. It further said the ambassador has been requested to communicate India's concerns to the Ukrainian authorities. "The Ambassador was requested to convey to the Ukrainian authorities India's strong concerns over the targeting of commercial vessels and reiterated that such actions, which endanger the lives of innocent civilian seafarers, are unacceptable and must be avoided," the ministry added.

Responding to India's concerns, the Ukrainian embassy in New Delhi issued a statement, expressing condolences over the deaths of Indian sailors while maintaining that the threats to civilian navigation stem from Russia's military actions in the region. The Ukrainian embassy said it had taken note of India's concerns and extended "profound sympathy" to the families of the deceased sailors. "In addition to the letter of condolence addressed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Mr. Andrii Sybiha, to the Minister of External Affairs of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar, the Embassy of Ukraine extends its profound sympathy to the families of the Indian seafarers who lost their lives as a result of the deteriorating security situation in the Black Sea," the embassy said. Ukraine asserted that throughout the war, it had consistently warned international partners, including senior Indian officials, about growing threats to civilian navigation in the region.

Earlier, four Indian seafarers were killed in a Russian attack on another merchant vessel, MV Golden Leo. After that attack, Russian chargé d’affaires Vladimir Ladanov was summoned by the MEA as the Russian ambassador was away from New Delhi at the time.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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