FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Three red cards on opening day: Is FIFA World Cup 2026 turning into a war of attrition?

Three red cards on opening day: Is FIFA World Cup 2026 turning into a war of att

From a goal down to victory: How South Korea overcame Czechia at FIFA World Cup 2026

From a goal down to victory: How South Korea overcame Czechia at FIFA World Cup

Bengaluru Horror: Woman advocate, live-in partner arrested for alleged murder of 5-year-old daughter; probe underway

Woman advocate, live-in partner arrested for alleged murder of 5-year-old

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na

Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10

From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

HomeIndia

INDIA

India summons top US envoy over attacks on vessels off Oman coast for second time in 48 hours

Ministry of External Affairs Additional Secretary (Americas) Nagaraj Naidu called in the US Charges d'Affaires Jason Meeks to lodge the protest. The move comes after another commercial vessel with 20 Indian crew members on board came under attack on Thursday.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 04:32 PM IST

India summons top US envoy over attacks on vessels off Oman coast for second time in 48 hours
Three foreign-flagged vessels with Indian crew members on board have been attacked over four days.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India on Friday summoned a top US envoy to lodge a protest against attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian crew off the coast of Oman. This was the second time in 48 hours that New Delhi summoned the senior US official. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Additional Secretary (Americas) Nagaraj Naidu called in the US Charges d'Affaires Jason Meeks to lodge the protest. The move comes after another commercial vessel with 20 Indian crew members on board came under attack on Thursday (June 11).

New Delhi's diplomatic move comes after three Indian seafarers, initially reported missing after one of the attacks, were confirmed dead. According to official data, the US military targeted three foreign-flagged merchant vessels with Indian crew members aboard off the coast of Oman over a period of four days.

Addressing a media briefing on Wednesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "We attach high importance to the welfare and well-being of our seafaring community. When this particular attack on the ship MT Settebello occurred, we lodged a strong protest with the American side." He added: "We summoned the US Charge d'Affaires and he was conveyed our deepest concern over the ongoing incidents of attacks. We also registered our strong protest." Jaiswal also stated that such military actions "must stop" immediately.

India has time again called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, stressing on the need for diplomacy for a peaceful resolution of the deadly conflict. "We further conveyed that dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward for the peaceful resolution of the conflict, and that there should be unimpeded access through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law," Jaiswal said.

11 seafarers killed amid war

The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway, has remained largely blocked since the US-Iran war broke out in late-February. There are around 20,000 seafarers aboard vessels stranded in the Gulf amid the blockade. Eleven seafarers have been killed in the region since the war began, according to the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Three red cards on opening day: Is FIFA World Cup 2026 turning into a war of attrition?
Three red cards on opening day: Is FIFA World Cup 2026 turning into a war of att
From a goal down to victory: How South Korea overcame Czechia at FIFA World Cup 2026
From a goal down to victory: How South Korea overcame Czechia at FIFA World Cup
Bengaluru Horror: Woman advocate, live-in partner arrested for alleged murder of 5-year-old daughter; probe underway
Woman advocate, live-in partner arrested for alleged murder of 5-year-old
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 2 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Canada vs Bosnia and USA vs Paraguay in India
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 2 Live Streaming: When and where to watch matches in IND
India summons top US envoy over attacks on vessels off Oman coast for second time in 48 hours
India summons US envoy again over attacks on vessels off Oman coast
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir, Kartik, Kriti bring Hogwarts to India
From Rohit Sharma to Manav Suthar: Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut
Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement