India summons top US envoy over attacks on vessels off Oman coast for second time in 48 hours

Ministry of External Affairs Additional Secretary (Americas) Nagaraj Naidu called in the US Charges d'Affaires Jason Meeks to lodge the protest. The move comes after another commercial vessel with 20 Indian crew members on board came under attack on Thursday.

India on Friday summoned a top US envoy to lodge a protest against attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian crew off the coast of Oman. This was the second time in 48 hours that New Delhi summoned the senior US official. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Additional Secretary (Americas) Nagaraj Naidu called in the US Charges d'Affaires Jason Meeks to lodge the protest. The move comes after another commercial vessel with 20 Indian crew members on board came under attack on Thursday (June 11).

New Delhi's diplomatic move comes after three Indian seafarers, initially reported missing after one of the attacks, were confirmed dead. According to official data, the US military targeted three foreign-flagged merchant vessels with Indian crew members aboard off the coast of Oman over a period of four days.

Addressing a media briefing on Wednesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "We attach high importance to the welfare and well-being of our seafaring community. When this particular attack on the ship MT Settebello occurred, we lodged a strong protest with the American side." He added: "We summoned the US Charge d'Affaires and he was conveyed our deepest concern over the ongoing incidents of attacks. We also registered our strong protest." Jaiswal also stated that such military actions "must stop" immediately.

India has time again called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, stressing on the need for diplomacy for a peaceful resolution of the deadly conflict. "We further conveyed that dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward for the peaceful resolution of the conflict, and that there should be unimpeded access through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law," Jaiswal said.

11 seafarers killed amid war

The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway, has remained largely blocked since the US-Iran war broke out in late-February. There are around 20,000 seafarers aboard vessels stranded in the Gulf amid the blockade. Eleven seafarers have been killed in the region since the war began, according to the International Maritime Organization (IMO).