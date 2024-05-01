India summons top US diplomat to protest attack on tanker off Oman coast

The move comes after India condemned the attack on the vessel Settebello off the Oman coast, which had 24 Indian crew members on board. While 21 Indians have been rescued, three remain missing, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.

India on Wednesday summoned Jason Meeks, Chargé d’Affaires of the United States, to protest an attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman. The move comes after India condemned the attack on the vessel Settebello off the Oman coast, which had 24 Indian crew members on board. While 21 Indians have been rescued, three remain missing, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs. MEA Additional Secretary (Americas) Nagaraj Naidu summoned the top US diplomat to protest the attack on the tanker.

The development came after the tanker transporting oil products was hit in a US missile strike. Earlier, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report about an incident around 37 kilometers northeast of Sohar in Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz. The UKMTO had said that the tanker saw a fire in its engine room. The attack came a day after the Indian Coast Guard said it had rescued 24 Indian crew members of a Palau-flagged merchant tanker following a reported missile strike off the coast of Oman. Tensions in the region have escalated in recent days as the US and Iran launched attacks and counterattacks.

In a statement, India has reiterated its call for de-escalation, protection of commercial shipping, and restoration of safe navigation in international waters. "We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and three Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation," an MEA statement said.

The MEA added that the continuing attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict. "We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region in keeping with international law must be restored at the earliest," the statement read.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).