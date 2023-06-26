Search icon
India summons Pakistan High Commission in Delhi over attacks on Sikh community in 3 months: Report

India's action comes after four incidents have taken place between April-June in 2023 against the Sikh community.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 11:19 PM IST

India on Monday summoned a senior diplomat of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi after the recent attacks on Sikh community members in Pakistan. India asked the authorities to investigate the case with sincerity and share the investigation report, according to sources, ANI reported.

India has lodged a strong protest against the incidents taking place against the Sikh community in Pakistan. It also conveyed that Pakistan should ensure the safety and security of its minorities, who live in constant fear of religious persecution.

India's action comes after four incidents have taken place between April-June in 2023 against the Sikh community. On Saturday, a Sikh community member was shot dead after unidentified armed men opened fire at him, Pakistan-based The News International reported.

The victim was identified as Manmohan Singh who was murdered by unidentified assailants in the Kakshal locality on Saturday. "Manmohan Singh, 34, was on his way home in an auto-rickshaw on Saturday evening when unidentified armed men opened fire on him near Guldara, Kakshal," a spokesman for the capital city police said on Saturday night.

He was taken to hospital but he succumbed to injuries. The official said senior police officials and investigation teams have rushed to the spot to collect CCTV footage and other evidence. Besides, a search operation was also launched in the vicinity to arrest the culprits, reported The News International.

Earlier on Friday, another Sikh man was shot and injured in the Dabgari area of the provincial capital. The victim was identified as Tarlug Singh son of Makhan Singh was shot in the leg by unidentified armed men in Dabgari, The News International reported. He was taken to hospital where his condition was out of danger.

