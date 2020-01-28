India summons Pak official over abduction of Hindu girl; issues demarche against desecration of temple

India has also made a demarche regarding the desecration of Mata Rani Bhatiyani temple in the Tharparkar Sindh province of Pakistan on January 26

India has summoned a senior official from the Pakistan High Commission and issued a strong demarche against the recent abduction of a girl from the Hindu minority community in Pakistan. The girl was reportedly abducted from her marriage ceremony on January 25.

Not just this, India has also made a demarche regarding the desecration of Mata Rani Bhatiyani temple in the Tharparkar Sindh province of Pakistan on January 26.

India has been expressing serious concerns about the condition of minority communities in Pakistan, especially Hindus, after a series of abductions of Hindu girls in the country. According to reports, Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa had met officials in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to voice concerns over the reported abductions of the Hindu girls, to which the MEA had promptly responded.

About a week ago, the MEA had summoned a senior official of the Pakistan High Commission reportedly in connection with the recent cases of abduction of three minor girls in Pakistan. All three girls belonged to the Hindu community, which is a minority in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

“Pakistan has been informed about the grave concerns expressed by various quarters of Indian civil society at such shocking and deplorable incidents involving minor girls from the minority Hindu community,” MEA sources had said.

On January 14, two minor Hindu girls - Shanti Meghwad and Sarmi Sarmi Meghwa - were abducted from the Umar village in Tharparkar district of Pakistan's southern Sindh province, which has a large Hindu population.

In a separate incident, another minor Hindu girl named Mehak was on January 15 abducted from the Jacobabad district of Sindh.

The bilateral relations between India and Pakistan are at its lowest during recent years, following the tensions over Kashmir and other issues. India has also lodged several protests with Pakistan in recent months over the alleged abduction and forcible marriage in Pakistan of women from the Hindu minority.