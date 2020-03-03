India summons Iranian envoy over foreign minister Javad Zarif's remarks on Delhi riots

Amid remarks by Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif over the Delhi violence, India has summoned Iranian envoy Ali Chegeni to lodge a strong protest.

Zarif in a tweet on Monday night had condemned the violence, terming the violence as a "wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims."

Expressing disappointment at the foreign minister’s remarks, India told the envoy that the comments 'matters internal to India' were uncalled for and unacceptable.

Zarif in the tweet had said, "Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims."

"For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law," he wrote on Twitter.

Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) March 2, 2020

The development comes even as both sides are engaging with each other on Indian & Iranian citizens stranded in each other's countries over coronavirus fears.