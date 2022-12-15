Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

India successfully tests Agni 5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile today: Here's all you need to know

India successfully conducted the night tests of the Agni-5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile on Thursday: Here's everything you need to know.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 10:04 PM IST

India successfully tests Agni 5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile today: Here's all you need to know
India successfully tests Agni 5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile today: Here's all you need to know

India successfully conducted the night tests of the Agni-5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile on Thursday amidst increasing turmoil with China following the tussles between the two nations in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

Since the Agni-5 missile can hit targets up to 5,000 kilometres away with a high degree of accuracy, nearly every city in China is within its range. According to the government, the Agni-5 test's success is consistent with India's stated policy of having "credible minimum deterrence," which supports the commitment to "No First Use."

Here's all you need to know

Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector reported an incident between Indian and Chinese soldiers on December 9 at the Yangtse area. Days later, the Agni-5 missile was assessed. The Chinese PLA's effort to "unilaterally" alter the status quo in the Yangtse region was derailed by the Indian Army.

The DRDO has created the indigenously developed ICBM Agni-V, or Inter Continental Ballistic Missile. India is also developing Agni-VI, a missile with an 8,000–10,000 km strike range that can be initiated both from navy ships and from land.

India has created and successfully tested the Agni-1, Agni-2, Agni III, Agni IV, and Agni V missiles over the last 20 years. 'Agni P', a new generation of ballistic missile. The new generation Agni P nuclear-capable ballistic missile underwent a test launch by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in 2021. A modern, advanced version of the Agni class of missiles is the Agni P. It is a canisterized missile with an effective range of 1,000 to 2,000 km.

READ | Oppenehimer's nuclear bomb explosion achieved without CGI, reveals Christopher Nolan

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Visit these beautiful, offbeat hill stations to escape from this Diwali rush
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Take inspiration from these television divas who hail from small towns and now ruling the industry
Nothing Ear (Stick) launched in India, here’s everything you need to know
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala DHSE Improvement result 2022 OUT at keralaresults.nic.in: How to check, answer sheet revaluation deadline here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.