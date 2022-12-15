India successfully tests Agni 5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile today: Here's all you need to know

India successfully conducted the night tests of the Agni-5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile on Thursday amidst increasing turmoil with China following the tussles between the two nations in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

Since the Agni-5 missile can hit targets up to 5,000 kilometres away with a high degree of accuracy, nearly every city in China is within its range. According to the government, the Agni-5 test's success is consistent with India's stated policy of having "credible minimum deterrence," which supports the commitment to "No First Use."

Here's all you need to know

Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector reported an incident between Indian and Chinese soldiers on December 9 at the Yangtse area. Days later, the Agni-5 missile was assessed. The Chinese PLA's effort to "unilaterally" alter the status quo in the Yangtse region was derailed by the Indian Army.

The DRDO has created the indigenously developed ICBM Agni-V, or Inter Continental Ballistic Missile. India is also developing Agni-VI, a missile with an 8,000–10,000 km strike range that can be initiated both from navy ships and from land.

India has created and successfully tested the Agni-1, Agni-2, Agni III, Agni IV, and Agni V missiles over the last 20 years. 'Agni P', a new generation of ballistic missile. The new generation Agni P nuclear-capable ballistic missile underwent a test launch by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in 2021. A modern, advanced version of the Agni class of missiles is the Agni P. It is a canisterized missile with an effective range of 1,000 to 2,000 km.

