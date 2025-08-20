India successfully test-fires Agni 5: All you need to know about intermediate-range ballistic missile
INDIA
The launch was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command.
India has successfully test-fired Agni 5, an intermediate-range ballistic missile, from the Integrated Test Range in Odisha's Chandipur. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command. "Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni 5’ was successfully test-fired from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha today. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters," the Ministry of Defence said.
The Agni-5 is a nuclear-capable ballistic missile with a range of over 5,000 kilometres. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), it is the most advanced missile in the Agni series, which forms the backbone of India’s land-based nuclear deterrent.
