India successfully test-fires Agni 5: All you need to know about intermediate-range ballistic missile

The launch was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 08:27 PM IST

India successfully test-fires Agni 5: All you need to know about intermediate-range ballistic missile
Representational image

India has successfully test-fired Agni 5, an intermediate-range ballistic missile, from the Integrated Test Range in Odisha's Chandipur. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command. "Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni 5’ was successfully test-fired from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha today. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters," the Ministry of Defence said.

What is Agni-5?

The Agni-5 is a nuclear-capable ballistic missile with a range of over 5,000 kilometres. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), it is the most advanced missile in the Agni series, which forms the backbone of India’s land-based nuclear deterrent.

Agni-5 capability

  1. The missile can carry a nuclear warhead of up to 1.5 tonnes.
  2. It is built with lightweight composite materials, which improve its efficiency and reliability.
  3. Agni 5 is equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, which would allow a single missile to deliver multiple warheads at different targets.
  4. It is among India’s most advanced long-range missiles with a range of over 5,000 kilometres.
  5. Agni-5 is equipped with modern navigation, guidance, warhead and propulsion technologies.
  6. DRDO is working on an upgraded variant with an expected range of up to 7,500 kilometres.

First Agni-5 test

  • India first successfully tested the Agni 5 missile on April 19, 2012 from the integrated test range in Chandipur, launching it to a designated point in the Indian Ocean.
  • The missile traversed over 5,000 km, reaching a maximum altitude of 600 km.
  • On March 11, 2024, India conducted the first MIRVed test launch of Agni-5 from Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu, validating its ability to carry and release multiple warheads.

READ | Online Gaming Bill: Lok Sabha passes bill to ban online games played with money

